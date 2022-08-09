Toronto takeout restaurant permanently closes after government seizes property

A location of a local fast food chain has now permanently closed down in Toronto.

Fancy Franks is well known for their multiple locations in the city selling overloaded hot dogs and poutines, but now one of those locations is no more.

The Queen West location is now permanently closed, a sign in their window explaining that the closure is due to expropriation by Metrolinx.

The construction of a new subway station is affecting the area, and this isn't the only restaurant Metrolinx has shut down so far, Regulars also closing on King West.

Restaurants like Sabai Sabai and Onnki Donburi have also shut down near Yonge and Bloor, also for transit construction.

"That location is permanently closed for the Ontario Metrolinx line," Angelos Economopoulos of Fancy Franks tells blogTO.

"We are aggressively looking to relocate within the Queen West community."

Staff from the Queen West location were relocated to a Franks at 326 College St. There was once a Fancy Franks in Bloorcourt as well that has also now since closed.