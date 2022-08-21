Eat & Drink
woodhouse toronto

Toronto brewpub permanently closes in high turnover location

It seemed like a popular Toronto brewery could make a go of it when they took over a nightmare location that had been home to at least a couple others, but now they've quietly permanently closed.

Woodhouse had a brew pub at 301 Lansdowne Ave. serving their own beers brewed on site as well as interpretations of classic bar food like wings. 

They weren't the first to try a brew pub concept in the space, which was formerly home to Lansdowne Brewery and Lot 30 which also brewed and served beer and food in the space.

However, Woodhouse is arguably much more well known, and seemed poised to potentially rescue the space at the somewhat desolate corner in Brockton Village.

"We passed it on to Steadfast in June and merged with Junction Craft Brewing, and are now located at 150 Symes Rd.," a Woodhouse representative tells blogTO.

Steadfast Brewing Co. has already taken up residence in the space, though their tap room is not open yet. An update from August 10 on their social media says they're getting their beer and tap room ready while they wait for permits, and a previous post also said they hope to "cook up some snacks."

They've also revealed an initial lineup of beers: a Going Steady amber ale, a Hidden Rivers pale ale and Dog Days IPA. 

Steadfast is hoping to open their tap room in early September.

