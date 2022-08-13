One of Toronto's most popular taco joints will soon be permanently closing

A popular taco joint known for making some of the best fish tacos and guacamole in Toronto is permanently closing its doors.

People waited for hours to get into Grand Electric back when it first opened in Parkdale over a decade ago.

Now, it's the end of an era known for loud 90s hip-hop, booze and Mexican food as the restaurant gets ready to shut down for good.

"It's been almost 11 years since we opened our doors here on Queen," begins a closure announcement posted to Grand Electric's social media.

"We need to give our little taco restaurant a break. Perhaps, one day, a Grand Electric will pop up again somewhere."

There are currently no plans for the Queen space yet that the owners of Grand Electric are aware of.

"It's been a long run, and between the challenges of operating a restaurant these days and getting older, we've decided to end on a high note and focus on our new restaurant Manita, a neighborhood spot on Ossington we opened during the pandemic," Grand Electric and Manita owner Ian McGrenaghan tells blogTO.

He says future plans for the Grand Electric team include "spending more time with our families."