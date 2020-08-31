Toronto's most photogenic Chinese restaurant has shut down

SoSo Food Club has closed after two years of serving Chinese noodles and cocktails on Dundas West.

The pink-and-blue-interiored restaurant which took over IG feeds when it first opened in 2018 is now shuttered permanently, according to its owners.

"It has been a hell of a ride sharing this experiment in combining our love of Chinese food, neon, natural wine, cocktails and dancing, all in one space," said SoSo's owners on Instagram.

"We’ve come to the tough decision to not reopen the restaurant as is on the other side of this pandemic."

Started by Nancy Chen (from Otto's Bierhalle and Otto's Berlin Doner) and Daniel Tai, SoSo took over what used to be The Contender with restaurant service and weekend parties.

The restaurant made its announcement via Juicebox Bar, a new wine bar by the Grape Crush Wine program, which has been operating its takeout and same-day delivery out of the SoSo space during the pandemic.

The new bar, which offers natural and biodynamic wines, is open from Wednesday to Saturday, for takeout and patio sipping.