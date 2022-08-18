Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Toronto restaurant that was once a staple for the power lunch has permanently closed

A restaurant in Toronto that used to be extremely popular for swanky business lunches has now permanently closed its doors.

Workers have been slowly crawling back to the Financial District since restrictions have lifted, but they'll have to find somewhere else to eat now that Drake One Fifty is officially closed.

The restaurant officially announced the closure in a post to their Facebook page, though the restaurant has largely lain dormant throughout lockdowns.

"After nine wonderful years we have made the difficult decision to close our beloved Drake One Fifty restaurant," reads the post.

The Drake group still controls several restaurants inside and outside Toronto, and has been expanding Drake Hotel with a new modern wing, as well as Drake Devonshire Inn and Drake Motor Inn outside the city.

The group also ran Drake Commissary, which was also shut down and recently replaced by a location for Terroni called Spaccio West.

Fortunately, the Drake One Fifty space was sold to an equally impressive new owner: Alo. Hopefully that means business lunches of the highest calibre may still be available again one day at this address.

"We think this speaks volumes about the quality of environments we created at these locations and we wish both of these groups extraordinarily well," Drake Hotel Properties chief services officer Ana Yuristy tells blogTO.

Jesse Milns
