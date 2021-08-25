Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
drake commissary

Toronto restaurant that helped launch a new neighbourhood abruptly closes

Eat & Drink
Staff
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The restaurant that was at the forefront of the massive changes on Sterling Road has called it a day.

The Drake Commissary, an offshoot of the Drake Hotel that opened in 2017 beside Henderson Brewing and a number of new projects that changed the area forever, announced today that they have closed for good.

It's been a tough year for the Drake with all the lockdowns. Amid a long-awaited hotel expansion on West Queen West, the company faced temporary closures of all of its properties including two in the Financial District.

The Commissary was the first of its many ambitious new Toronto projects. It was a sleekly designed space that was both a revelation as well as somewhat out of context on the industrial street of Sterling Road that is still home to artists studios and the Nestle Chocolate Factory.

With numerous condo developments now in the works in what is now referred to as the Lower Junction, The Drake Commissary seemed primed to take advantage of increased foot traffic and the reopening of MOCA.

In a message posted to social media the Drake Commissary gave very little advance notice of today's closure. 

No reason was given for the decision and no word yet whether the Drake Hotel has something else planned for the space.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto restaurant that helped launch a new neighbourhood abruptly closes

Toronto is getting a huge Asian food festival that's just like Summerlicious

Toronto politician in hot water after showing support for new Chick-fil-A location

This is what's replacing Vesuvio restaurant in Toronto

Weslodge calls it quits on King West and a new seafood joint will replace it

Outspoken Toronto restaurateur calls out cops for letting anti-vaxxers harass her

Toronto restaurant posts the most honest Instagram captions and people love it

Here's why vending machines are making such a big comeback in Toronto