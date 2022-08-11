Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
sabor brasil toronto

Toronto Brazilian restaurant has permanently closed after over 10 years in business

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

A Brazilian restaurant in Toronto that was in business for 12 years has now permanently closed.

Sabor Brasil served an extensive menu of traditional Brazilian food, such as croquettes, cheese bread, picanha steak and feijoada.

They were located in the Corso Italia area along St. Clair West, where there's a thriving Latin American food scene.

"We always served everyone that came to our restaurant with pleasure and love," reads a post from the restaurant on their social media announcing that they had closed after the fact, with a video of the restaurant's sign being taken down.

"It was 12 years of dedication and hard work. We would like to thank everyone that in one way or another became part of our history."

Fans of Brazilian food don't need to be too sad, though: the restaurant has already been replaced with an extremely similar one called Sabor Carioca.

Sabor Brasil closed on June 21.

Lead photo by

Sabor Brasil
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto Brazilian restaurant has permanently closed after over 10 years in business

Toronto bar that changed its name to avoid Russian association just changed it back

The Summerlicious photo challenge is back for 2022

30 restaurants to eat at during Summerlicious 2022

Jamaican patty joint in Toronto is permanently closing due to inflation

Toronto takeout restaurant permanently closes after government seizes property

Toronto pub offering new dog menu so pups can dine at the bar with you

Restaurant owner speaks out about staff being verbally abused by customers