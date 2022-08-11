Toronto Brazilian restaurant has permanently closed after over 10 years in business

A Brazilian restaurant in Toronto that was in business for 12 years has now permanently closed.

Sabor Brasil served an extensive menu of traditional Brazilian food, such as croquettes, cheese bread, picanha steak and feijoada.

They were located in the Corso Italia area along St. Clair West, where there's a thriving Latin American food scene.

"We always served everyone that came to our restaurant with pleasure and love," reads a post from the restaurant on their social media announcing that they had closed after the fact, with a video of the restaurant's sign being taken down.

"It was 12 years of dedication and hard work. We would like to thank everyone that in one way or another became part of our history."

Fans of Brazilian food don't need to be too sad, though: the restaurant has already been replaced with an extremely similar one called Sabor Carioca.

Sabor Brasil closed on June 21.