Pub known for its wings and live music permanently closes after 39 years in Toronto

Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
A Toronto pub that had almost made it to 40 years in business just shut its doors for good.

Originals Ale House opened in 1983, and was known for its sports bar atmosphere, nightlife including live music, signature "Originals Ale," pizza made using a family recipe, burgers, wings and brunch.

They were located at 1660 Bayview Ave., and had daily food specials as well as a live band every Thursday.

The bar announced in early August that mid-month, they'd be hosting one final live music show as a "last hurrah" with The Paco Rabbane Trio.

"After 39 years it's time to move on," reads a post announcing the closure on social media. "Come in to say farewell to Originals, friends and family!"

People could drop in starting at 3 p.m., with bands starting to play at 8 p.m. on the last day for Originals Ale House on August 13.

Lead photo by

Originals Ale House
