10 notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month

Businesses that closed in Toronto in September include one of the city's few Brazilian restaurants and a neighbourhood cafe that kept folks caffeinated for 13 years. Plus an izakaya is shutting down after nine years to transform into something completely new.

Here are some businesses that closed in Toronto last month.

It's goodbye to hojicha gelato and matcha popsicles on Queen West. The highly popular location of this Asian gelateria decided not to renew its lease earlier this month and will only be operating its shop on Yonge from now on.

Just three months after launching, this restaurant slinging coxinhas and brigadeiros announced its permanent closure on Queens Quay just a few days ago. You'll have to go elsewhere for Brazilian food in Toronto.

Lockdowns hit this local go-to hard. After six years of pizzas and panini sandwiches, St. Clair West's cozy Italian counter has shut down for good.

The status of this decades-old staple on Queen West has been shrouded in mystery for months. But according to a note on the window, the building is being sold, so the Indian-meets-sub deli serving curry burritos and mango lassis has officially closed.

Roncesvalles has lost its original location of the Lit cafe line. Despite an attempt to raise funds for support during lockdowns, it's "with a heavy heart" that the team has decided to close up shop.

Another Sobeys bites the dust. This massive Canadian grocery retailer closed its clutch 24-hour location on Dupont Street earlier this month to make way for a condo. And just a few days ago, the Sobeys on St. Clair East also closed and will replaced by a Farm Boy.

This attempt at a new virtual brunch concept never quite took flight. Big Munch Grill took over New York Cafe on the Danforth this summer but it's already being replaced by a new spot serving gyros and Philly cheesesteaks.

There are big plans for this restaurant in Cabbagetown, we just don't know what they are yet. The team behind Kingyo announced that they're replacing the izakaya with something new after nine years of Japanese eats. We'll find out after renovations.

Halloween was the last day for hearty egg plates at Dundas West's happy brunch hub. The owners have sold the biz for personal reasons but you can still follow Gayley's on Instagram for updates on the brand.

Rent has doubled for this healthy cafe serving keto, paleo and gluten-free food, so it's not surprise it's not sticking around on Roncesvalles. If you're ever in Oakville, there's a Simple Kitchen opening up at First Canadian Place this month.