Toronto cafe that's been a neighbourhood favourite is permanently closing

A Toronto cafe has announced that after 13 years in business, they'll be permanently closing their doors.

Lit Espresso Bar on Roncesvalles took to social media to make the announcement.

"We've fought the hard fight through the last nineteen months of the pandemic, but the time has now come to move on to new adventures," reads the caption to a social media post.

The cafe was a local hangout, and had recently started serving baked goods like buns and pie from New Pie Co.

There's another location in Leaside, and there used to be other locations on Bloor, College and Queen West too.

"Hopefully we will catch some of you around Two Bears in Etobicoke," the post concludes.

Almost 50 people have commented on the closing announcement post, with neighbouring business Ed's Real Scoop commenting, "Our staff on Roncy will miss you guys. Thanks for all the great coffees and baked goods over the years."

Sadly, it's another business that has been warning they were in danger of permanently closing for over a year now, posting about a GoFundMe to help them stay open in April 2020. Created Apr. 7, it only raised $3,425.