Toronto brunch restaurant that warned it was struggling to survive is permanently closing

A Toronto cafe and restaurant that warned it was already struggling to survive during the very first lockdown has now announced it's permanently closing just a little over a year later.

The owner of Gayley's Cafe reported sales were about 10 per cent of what they once were when she reopened her cafe after a brief temporary closure in March 2020.

The brunch spot has been around for years and is known for healthy, filling, affordable meals, and never needed much of an internet presence or strong marketing tactics before lockdowns hit.

Despite the long struggle all restaurants have been through, owner Tatiana Rogova says the closure "has nothing to do with" lockdowns.

"We are closing because I sold the business for my personal reasons," Rogova tells blogTO.

The restaurant had posted a photo to social media of a sign announcing that the last day for Gayley's would be Oct. 31.

"It was a great pleasure to serve you all these years," reads the sign. "Thank you for sharing your beautiful lives with us."

Rogova tells blogTO that Gayley's is being replaced by a new food business, but was unable to share more details.