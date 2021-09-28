Sobeys is permanently closing another supermarket in Toronto

Toronto is losing yet another popular location of grocery chain Sobeys next month.

The chain's location at 81 St. Clair East is shutting its doors for good in October.

This comes on the heels of the news that a 24-hour location of the chain popular with area residents will be closing early next month at Dupont and Ossington. A Farm Boy will be opening nearby.

The closure of the Sobeys on St. Clair was announced on Aug. 31.

"The decision to close a store is never taken lightly. There are a number of factors that are taken into consideration when making the decision to close a store. We are very thankful to the Toronto community for shopping our store," a Sobeys spokesperson tells blogTO.

"We are grateful for the service our store team has provided to customers in Toronto and are working closely with impacted teammates. As always, we will support all teammates who are transitioning to new career opportunities within and outside of the company."

Farm Boy’s expansion throughout Toronto continues. I’ve learned Sobeys is closing its Urban Fresh grocery store at 81 St. Clair East at the end of October, with plans to renovate it into a Farm Boy. Empire Co have opened 3 Farm Boy locations in Toronto this year alone. — Richard Southern (@richard680news) September 12, 2021

The 81 St. Clair East location of Sobeys will be closing at the end of October 2021.

A news release from Sobeys parent company Empire Company Limited indicates that the location will be converted into a Farm Boy. The Farm Boy chain has a slightly more boutique feel similar to a Whole Foods.

"The new Farm Boy location is converting from a Sobeys Urban Fresh location by Yonge and St. Clair and will open in fiscal 2023," reads the release.

"With this announcement, the Company has now confirmed 45 locations in Ontario."