Eat & Drink
Becky Robertson
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
sobeys toronto

Sobeys is permanently closing one of its most popular supermarkets in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Becky Robertson
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A 24-hour Sobeys that has served Toronto for many years is officially shutting down in just a few weeks' time.

Shoppers in the St. Clair West neighbourhood may not know that they only have until 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7, to walk the aisles of the supermarket at 840 Dupont Street, near Ossington, for one final time before they have to say goodbye forever.

A sign recently posted in the store's front window indicates that after this date, customers will have to travel a half-hour drive, 40 minute public transit ride or more than two hour walk to Danforth and Main St. to get their fix at the next nearest Sobeys.

"Thank you for shopping with us," the sign reads.

Residents are already mourning the loss of the retailer, which is only one of 11 locations of the brand in the city.

Unfortunately, as is often the case with Toronto mainstays, the property at the corner of Dupont and Shaw is slated to be turned into a sprawling nine-storey condo complex in the near future, courtesy of ubiquitous Toronto developer Tridel and Turner Fleischer Architects.

Though the building will include "micro retail" units on the ground level, original plans to keep a grocery store on the site have been scrapped in more recent plans from the new owner.

Thankfully, the community will be getting at a new grocery store only a five minute walk away at Dupont and Christie later this year: one of the handful of new Farm Boy outposts that have come to Toronto.

As lovely and novel as a Farm Boy may be for the area, people are already worrying about the chain's price point, which is higher than Sobeys given its specialty organic offerings.

Social media accounts state that the shelves are already emptying out at Sobeys, while it appears that many clearly prefer the older brand to the newer (though both are thankfully Canadian-founded).

Of Farm Boy's 41 current and 2 forthcoming shops, seven call Toronto home, including newly-opened storefronts at Harbourfront and Dundas and Kipling.

Lead photo by

Google Street View

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

30 new restaurants in Toronto by neighbourhood

Toronto restaurant shutting down indoor dining rather than enforce vaccine passports

Sobeys is permanently closing one of its most popular supermarkets in Toronto

5 beer festivals in and around Toronto to get excited about this fall

Drake invests in notorious chicken joint with locations in Toronto

How pudding that looks like ramen became Toronto's newest food craving

Toronto is getting an outdoor pumpkin patch with food and drinks next month

Brewery that supports clean drinking water opening in Toronto