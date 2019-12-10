Eat & Drink
Here's a list of all the new Farm Boy locations coming to Toronto

Great news, organic grocery store fans: Farm Boy has finally confirmed they're opening five new locations in Toronto.

The locations will be opening at College Park, Yonge and Soudan, Front and Bathurst, and Dundas West and Aukland.

A long-suspected Dupont and Christie location will also be opening.

The former three are slated to open in 2020, the latter two in 2021.

The opening dates for Farm Boy locations across Ontario.

The stores will range in size from 12,000 - 38,000 square feet.

The chain is known for their fresh food offerings including a hot bar and salad bar, their own line of products, casual takeout items like pizza and sushi, and hundreds of local Ontario products.

Originating in Cornwall, Ontario, Farm Boy is also opening new locations in Newmarket and St. Catharines, as well as two new locations in Ottawa.

A new Burlington location is already open.

