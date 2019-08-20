Farm Boy is opening a Toronto location near one of the city's favourite supermarkets

Farm Boy's operations continue to expand throughout Ontario, but their newest location might cause a bit of concern to some.

The supermarket chain currently has Toronto locations in Leslieville and South Etobicoke but it's latest store is coming to a new development on Dupont between Shaw and Christie.

So apparently Dupont between Christie and Shaw is getting a Farm Boy? To add to the Loblaws at Christie, the Sobeys at Shaw, and the Fiesta Farms just south on Christie. What’s the opposite of a food desert? — James Bell (@makeTObetter) March 5, 2019

It feels like a bit of an odd pick for a spot seeing as there's already a Sobeys, Loblaws and Fiesta Farms within blocks.

Rumours have it Farm Boy could open on Dupont & Ossington. Here's hoping! #toronto — Mark Evans (@markevans) December 27, 2018

Despite signs already being up, Farm Boy has been reluctant to discuss an opening date or whether the grocer even plans to open a store at this location.

"There are many factors which must align before new sites are finalized and we only announce new stores publicly when we are 100% certain that the store will be opening," confirmed a Farm Boy spokesperson.

"Once we know for certain that a location will be opening, this information will be posted on our website."

Farm Boy, oddly, seems to be pursuing a strategy where its stores are clustered nearby other supermarkets. Its Leslieville location is across the street from a FreshCo and a Loblaws.

There are more organic grocery stores in Toronto than ever before, and while in some ways that's a good thing, local Fiesta Farms diehards may not respond favourably to a competing store opening nearby.