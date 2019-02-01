Farm Boy just opened its second location in Toronto
One of Ontario’s favourite sources for organic groceries now officially has its second-ever location in Toronto.
The doors are now open at the Farm Boy on Lake Shore Boulevard East. Located conveniently next to a Canadian Tire, the grocery store is known for their own branded line of products, ready-made meals and takeaway options like sushi and pizza.
There’s a grand opening celebration on Saturday, February 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where there’ll be lots of free samples and free face painting for kids.
This new 20,000-square-foot location is equipped with WiFi and a dine-in area, and marks the 28th Farm Boy to open since the business started up in 1981. The first Toronto location of Farm Boy opened in Etobicoke in March 2018.
