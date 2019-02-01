Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
farm boy toronto

Farm Boy just opened its second location in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

One of Ontario’s favourite sources for organic groceries now officially has its second-ever location in Toronto.

The doors are now open at the Farm Boy on Lake Shore Boulevard East. Located conveniently next to a Canadian Tire, the grocery store is known for their own branded line of products, ready-made meals and takeaway options like sushi and pizza.

There’s a grand opening celebration on Saturday, February 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. where there’ll be lots of free samples and free face painting for kids.

This new 20,000-square-foot location is equipped with WiFi and a dine-in area, and marks the 28th Farm Boy to open since the business started up in 1981. The first Toronto location of Farm Boy opened in Etobicoke in March 2018.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Farm Boy just opened its second location in Toronto

Another popular Toronto nightclub is closing

Toronto Food Events: Poutine Fest, Galentine's Dinner, Free Samosas, Whisky Tasting

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Milky's, Daily Dumpling Wonton Co., Forno Cultura MOCA

Toronto restaurants keep closing because of burst pipes

Ontario's buck-a-beer is now dead as last brewery limits offer

Toronto restaurants are taking a snow day

Toronto's Japanese brunch cafe suddenly shuts down