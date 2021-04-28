Toronto's newest downtown Farm Boy is opening next week

Downtown Toronto is getting yet another location of the beloved Ontario grocery chain known for its fresh local produce, and it's set to open its doors in the Harbourfront area next week.

Farm Boy will open its new store in the Queens Quay Terminal at 207 Queens Quay West on May 6, marking the company's 38th market location.

The 19,317-square-foot location will employ 135 people in the community and offer the same fresh local produce, butcher-quality meats, artisan cheese, fresh dairy and private label products that have come to be associated with the chain.

"We're excited to welcome customers to our Harbourfront location to get a taste of the signature Farm Boy experience," said Jean-Louis Bellemare, president and general manager of Farm Boy, in a statement.

"We will continue to offer a wide range of freshly made grab-and-go options for customers looking for a quick and tasty breakfast, lunch, or dinner, as well as the freshest seasonal produce and highest quality meat options. Our team is focused on providing our customers with an exceptional in-store experience with outstanding service that is truly 'all about the food.'"

The new location is part of Farm Boy's ongoing expansion efforts throughout the province, with five more stores set to open by the end of 2021.

New locations expected to open before the end of the year include a store at Dundas West and Aukland, a location at Dupont and Christie as well as three more in Ottawa.

Most recently, Farm Boy opened a sprawling, 33,400 square-foot store at the corner of Front and Bathurst Streets.