Farm Boy is about to open 5 more locations in Toronto

Toronto shoppers have been eagerly awaiting the numerous Farm Boy openings slated for the city since the company first announced its plans to expand into the 416, and local foodies will be glad to know that five more locations are set to open their doors in the coming months.

Back in July, Empire Company Limited, which owns Farm Boy, announced a list of new locations coming to Ontario before the end of 2021, bringing the total number of confirmed Farm Boy locations across the province to 43.

Since then, just one of the new stores announced for Toronto — the location at College and Bay Streets (777 Bay St.) — has opened its doors.

Locations at Lake Shore Boulevard East in Leslieville and Brown's Line in Etobicoke have also been serving the public for a while now.

And according to a spokesperson for the company, the next store, located at Yonge and Soudan, is set to open in the city by the end of the month.

Here are all the Farm Boy locations set to open in Toronto by the end of 2021:

Yonge and Soudan (October 2020)

Front and Bathurst (Winter 2021)

Dundas West and Aukland (2021)

Dupont and Christie (2021)

Harbourfront (2021)

Farm Boy stores are known for selling fresh, organic products as well as house-made prepared meals and a beloved hot bar similar to the one at Whole Foods.

Some have even likened the store to a Canadian version of American treasure Trader Joe's.

The new stores will range in size from 12,000 sq. ft. to 38,000 sq. ft., and they'll surely contain all the local Ontario products shoppers know and love.