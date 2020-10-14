Eat & Drink
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
farm boy toronto

Farm Boy is about to open 5 more locations in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto shoppers have been eagerly awaiting the numerous Farm Boy openings slated for the city since the company first announced its plans to expand into the 416, and local foodies will be glad to know that five more locations are set to open their doors in the coming months.

Back in July, Empire Company Limited, which owns Farm Boy, announced a list of new locations coming to Ontario before the end of 2021, bringing the total number of confirmed Farm Boy locations across the province to 43.

Since then, just one of the new stores announced for Toronto — the location at College and Bay Streets (777 Bay St.) — has opened its doors.

Locations at Lake Shore Boulevard East in Leslieville and Brown's Line in Etobicoke have also been serving the public for a while now.

And according to a spokesperson for the company, the next store, located at Yonge and Soudan, is set to open in the city by the end of the month. 

Here are all the Farm Boy locations set to open in Toronto by the end of 2021:

  • Yonge and Soudan (October 2020)
  • Front and Bathurst (Winter 2021)
  • Dundas West and Aukland (2021)
  • Dupont and Christie (2021)
  • Harbourfront (2021)

Farm Boy stores are known for selling fresh, organic products as well as house-made prepared meals and a beloved hot bar similar to the one at Whole Foods. 

Some have even likened the store to a Canadian version of American treasure Trader Joe's. 

The new stores will range in size from 12,000 sq. ft. to 38,000 sq. ft., and they'll surely contain all the local Ontario products shoppers know and love. 

Lead photo by

Farm Boy

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Farm Boy is about to open 5 more locations in Toronto

Toronto's newest ghost kitchen is from the chef behind a long-shuttered seafood chain

Toronto restaurant charged four times for non-compliance with health measures

Toronto restaurant famous for its Mexican sandwiches forced to shut down storefront

The top 25 food delivery for a date night in Toronto by neighbourhood

Restaurant run by one of Toronto's top chefs has closed

The most famous chocolate in Venezuela is called Toronto

The top 33 Caribbean restaurants in Toronto by neighbourhood