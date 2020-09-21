Downtown Toronto is getting a brand new Farm Boy location next month

Local grocery chain Farm Boy is opening up their newest location in Toronto, and it's going to be more accessible to downtowners than any of their others.

Set to open its doors next month, Farm Boy is opening their 33rd location at Bay and College.

The chain is known for their house products and fresh prepared food counters, plus a fun rustic branding aesthetic that involves an animatronic monkey or two and cute murals. Some have called it the Canadian answer to Trader Joe's.

The location at 777 Bay St. will be 17,407 square feet and inside you can expect to find their usual assortment of local cheese, organic hormone-free meats, fresh soups, seafood, pizza, sushi and ready-to-heat meals.

Farm Boy already has Toronto locations on Lake Shore Boulevard East in Leslieville and Brown's Line in Etobicoke, so this one will be a lot easier to get to for those closer to the city centre.

You won't have to wait long to visit, either: the new location opens October 1.

Even more new locations are in the works for the expanding chain, with one already planned for Yonge and Soudan, and should be transforming at least one existing grocery store.

They're also planning on opening new stores in Ottawa and Waterloo. Farm Boy is now owned by Sobeys parent company Empire Co. Ltd.