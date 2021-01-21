Downtown Toronto is getting a new Farm Boy location next week

Downtown Toronto is getting a brand new location of Farm Boy: the Trader Joe's-style Ontario grocery chain known for its organic produce and salad bar.

The corner of Front and Bathurst is just a week away from being the third Farm Boy location in downtown Toronto.

This store at 29 Bathurst St. opens on Jan. 28.

Like all other sprawling Farm Boys, this new outpost right across the Fort York public library branch will be massive, spanning more than 33,400 square feet.

Shoppers will find the usual farm produce, organic selection, and hormone-free meat that the brand is known for.

The pizza, grill and sushi stations will be up and running, and self-serve areas like the hot bar and salad bar will now be handled by staff due to COVID-19 health measures.

Canadian AAA beef is available here, as is sustainable seafood and more than 400 cheeses from Canada and around the world.

It's been three years since Farm Boy opened its first Toronto location in Etobicoke. This Farm Boy is now the third store in downtown Toronto, following last year's openings at Soudan Street and Bay and College.

It marks the first of four stores scheduled to open in Toronto this year. Upcoming locations in 2021 include Harbourfront, Dupont and Christie, and Dundas West and Aukland.