Toronto brunch restaurant permanently shuts down just months after opening

Amy Carlberg
Posted 7 hours ago
big munch grill toronto

Amy Carlberg
Posted 7 hours ago
Just months after opening up, a new brunch concept in Toronto is shutting its doors and transforming. 

In the summer of 2021, Big Munch Grill took over the space at 753 Broadview Ave. where New York Cafe had closed.

Run by Virtual Cuisines Canada, the restaurant offered 17 different virtual concepts under one roof, which the Big Munch website says includes burgers, hot dogs, burritos, poutine, desserts, BBQ, pita sandwiches, fish n' chips, and wings.

Now, it's becoming New Yorker Burger & Souvlaki House, which will be open until 3 a.m. six nights a week.

As the name implies, they'll be serving burgers and souvlaki as well as items like gyros, nachos and Philly cheesesteaks.

