Popular gelateria closing Toronto location now that lease has ended

There aren't too many places in Toronto where you can get gelato and bubble tea under one roof, but unfortunately we're about to lose one of them.

Kekou is closing up shop for good at 394 Queen St. W.

They were known not only for serving great gelato and bubble tea separately, but also for putting them together in floats that combined flavours like Thai tea with peanut sesame gelato or hojicha with Thai milk tea gelato.

They make all bases and syrups from scratch, and other rotating gelato and sorbet flavours include jasmine tea, almond tofu, hazelnut goji berry, Vietnamese coffee, durian and black sesame.

Specialty drinks include blueberry milk tea and strawberry matcha. They even did popsicles.

"Our lease has come to an end," the store posted in an announcement on Instagram. "For all of our customers, we just wanted to give a warm thank you for your support over the years."

Kekou's last day at their Queen location will be Oct. 10.

Many people are commenting "noooooo" on the announcement post, some saying they'll miss the downtown location.

"Thanks for gracing the city with amazing gelato," commented one person.

"I will miss the Queen St. location so much," another wrote. "Thanks for all the good desserts and the good times."

A location at 5359 Yonge St. will remain open during the spring and summer season.