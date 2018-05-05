Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
brazilian restaurant toronto

The top 5 Brazilian restaurants in Toronto

The top Brazilian restaurants in Toronto are some of the best steakhouses around. Any AYCE is good, but for meat lovers, Brazilian rodizio is straight up heaven. If the word churrascaria makes you hungry, these spots are for you. 

Here are my picks for the top Brazilian restaurants in Toronto. 

Rio 40

This St. Clair West mainstay has been a longtime favourite for thick cuts of Brazilian steak. It's upscale-meets-casual here, perfect for family outings since the portions are huge for the amount you pay. In the summer they've also got a fantastic sidewalk patio.

Copacabana

Gorge yourself on steak at this rodizio with locations near Yonge and Eglinton or in the Entertainment District where you'll be treated to lively dance and aerial performances. For a fixed price you get a delectable choice of meats carved off of skewers by roaming servers. 

Sabor Brasil

Corso Italia staple, the menu here is the perfect selection of classics, with items like juicy picanha with rice and linguica: Brazilian sausage. It's super cozy, leaning toward old school, but you know it's good because Brazilian people actually eat here.

Touro

This Richmond Hill rodizio is a doozy of a restaurant with soaring ceilings, a massive patio, fire pit and waterfall. There's a Zen garden, for when you're trying to make peace with your stomach after feasting on coal-cooked beef and lamb with chimichurri sauce. 

Stop BBQ Chicken

Sometimes it's the simple things that are best. Case in point: Stop BBQ in Dovercourt Village. It's nothing fancy at this restaurant but it sure is homey. They serve whole barbecue Portuguese chicken and they've always got daily specials like tripe bean stew and chicken casserole.

