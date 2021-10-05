Eat & Drink
kingyo toronto

Toronto izakaya is shutting down and becoming something different

One of the original izakayas in Toronto is closing for renovations to transform itself into something completely different.

Kingyo made an announcement online that they were closing for renovations, and that a new concept would soon be taking up residence in their space.

The izakaya-style joint was known for serving snacks and drinks like sashimi, fancy bento boxes, udon and beer, and has also operated a Vancouver location. The same restaurant group also runs Ramen Isshin in Toronto.

"Over the course of nine years since our grand opening on December 18, 2012, we faced many challenges while prioritizing to spread and create new cultures through our restaurant business," reads the announcement, signed by owner and chef Koji Zenimaru.

"Starting November 1, 2021, Kingyo will be undergoing renovations for a couple of months. Team Kingyo is planning to open a new business with a completely new business model, a new brand while keeping the same location."

He says in the announcement they plan to create "a business like none other" in Kingyo's place.

