Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
brazil box toronto

Toronto restaurant known for its empanadas has permanently closed

A Toronto source for difficult-to-find Brazilian foods has now closed down for good after just three months of operation.

Brazil Box soft launched on July 27, 2021 and had a location at 390 Queens Quay W. 

They served Brazilian food like pastels, coxinhas, cheese bread, bife a cavalo (steak and egg), brigadeiros and egg tarts. The restaurant also did a Brazilian take on stroganoff.

On Oct. 27, exactly three months after soft launching, the business made an announcement on social media that they were closed as of that day.

The restaurant had started operating with different fall hours, and about two weeks ago they posted they were closed that week due to maintenance in their building.

Though there are some great Brazilian restaurants in Toronto, there aren't a ton of them, so it's always sad to see one go.

Lead photo by

Brazil Box

