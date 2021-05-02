10 notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month

Businesses that closed in Toronto in April include a Mexican restaurant known for its guac and a decade-old brunch destination for buttermilk fried chicken sandwiches. The country's only location of a world-famous teppanyaki restaurant is also no more.

Here are notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month.

Timmie's flagship concept store selling Dream Donuts, soups and pourovers has closed less than two years after launching on 130 King St. West. Hard to believe how long the lineups were when it opened in 2019.

The only Canadian location of this internationally renowned American brand has shuttered in Toronto's Fairmont Royal York hotel. Its closure ends a 48-year run of Rocky Aoki's revelatory theatrical teppanyaki dinners in the city.

A decade after opening on the corner of Queen and Shaw, brunch staple County General quietly closed earlier this month. There's a chance the restaurant's North York location may reopen, but according to Instagram, they've been closed for renos for months.

Pizza chain locations are a dime a dozen, but the loss of this particular Pizzaiolo at 270 Adelaide St. hits hard. Owner Alda had been running this popular underground shop for more than a decade. This closure marks yet another major change to the restaurant row on John Street.

They held out for as long as possible, but owners Joseph and Caramhel Villegas have closed TPC's flagship after eight years in Kensington. You can still grab bags of their multi-flavour kettle corn popcorn in the Beaches, though.

Say goodbye to tacos and margaritas from this Mexican restaurant on Euclid Avenue. Lizbeth Orea has closed her business after five-years of operating her restaurant out of this semi-detached house, tucked away from Koreatown's main drag.

After reporting being locked out by their landlord who accused them of owing thousands in rent, this rotisserie chicken restaurant has closed for good. They're now operating a menu out of Century Park Tavern while they look for a new storefront.

Handwritten signs on the windows of this popular ice cream joint in mid-April informed us that they would be shutting down immediately. Apparently this building at Queen and Kingston Road is being demolished, so Brett's is on the hunt for a new location.

All boutiques from this Montreal fashion retailer have closed, including its only remaining store in Toronto. WANT has moved exclusively online, leaving behind its Rosedale store for good.

First it was Ceili Cottage, then it was The Burren. As of April 1, this Irish-style hub for live music and shucked oysters has become an outpost of the non-Irish pub Betty's.