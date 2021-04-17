Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 47 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
los guaca moles toronto

Mexican restaurant in Toronto known for its guacamole has permanently closed

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 47 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Mexican restaurant Los Guaca-Moles has closed its doors for good after just under five years of serving tacos and margaritas from a house in Koreatown. 

The business, which opened at 690 Euclid Ave. in 2016, closed officially in mid-April, confirmed owner Lizbeth Orea. 

los guacamoles toronto

Los Guaca-Moles owner Lizbeth Orea confirmed that the restaurant closed in mid-Apri.

Despite a popular guacamole and sauces made in-house, the restaurant wasn't able to survive another round of the province's stay-at-home order.

In December, Los Guaca-Moles put up a letter on Instagram stating that the last few months had been "very tough for the team,"and earlier this month, they were offering 20 per cent off meals if paid in cash. 

"We don't know what fate will bring Los Guaca-Moles during this difficult time," said the restaurant at the time.

los guacamoles toronto

Orea opened the restaurant in 2016 with a menu of Mexican staples like tacos and mole. 

Los Guaca-Moles, known for naming many of its dishes after regular customers, took over the semi-detached house that briefly housed Tesla Cafe, and before that, Rakia Bar and Hrvati.

Of the four businesses that have sat inside 690 Euclid over the last decade, Los Guaca-Moles managed to hang on the longest. 

Though the restaurant had a cozy interior and a spacious front and backyard patio, the property's location just north of Koreatown's main drag meant Los Guaca-Moles missed out on much of the foot traffic. Orea did not specify the reason for the closure.

Photos by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Mexican restaurant in Toronto known for its guacamole has permanently closed

This new Toronto restaurant is doing crave-worthy Korean BBQ takeout

Toronto bakery makes hilarious video roasting robber who broke in

This Toronto store will give you free candy for getting vaccinated

Nestle recalls non-dairy drumsticks after admitting they may contain milk

Toronto's newest burger joint completely sold out on its first day

Popular Toronto taco joint expanding for the second time in a year

Toronto Irish pub closing and will be transformed into something different