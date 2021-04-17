Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
bretts ice cream toronto

Popular ice cream joint in Toronto is closing because building is being demolished

The building in Toronto where a popular ice cream joint is located is scheduled for demolition, forcing them to close.

Handwritten signs in the window of Brett's Ice Cream at Queen and Kingston Rd. say that this is their last weekend, though a note on their website says today is the last day for pick-ups.

The shop has been known for serving quality ice cream in colourful "cake cones" in flavours like coconut mango sticky rice and melon prosecco.

"Our building is being demolished so we are looking for another location," reads one of the signs.

Though their Facebook page says "This weekend will most probably be our last full weekend," better safe than sorry: According to their website, their last pint pick-ups will be available today from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. 

