Beloved food store in Toronto closes flagship location after holding on as long as it could

A local food brand has closed its original store after eight years of lining their walls with mason jars of multi-coloured popcorn.

Sunday marked the The Toronto Popcorn Company (TPC)'s last day in their Kensington Market store.

"We tried to hold on to this location for as long as we can, hoping that things would turn around for the better," said TPC in a post shared to social media.

"We gave it our best shot and tried to roll with the punches. However, we’ve come to terms that it’s time to turn this chapter in Toronto Popcorn Company’s story. It is with a heavy heart that we are closing this store’s door to the public."

Owners Joseph and Caramhel Villegas, the latter a pastry chef from the Philippines, first launched TOPopcornCo. in 2013 as a festival pop-up selling one product: old-fashioned kettle corn popcorn.

Shortly after, the business found a home at 147 Baldwin St., taking over a tiny Thai restaurant where they've since expanded with more than 100 experimental flavours ranging from bacon cheddar to outlandish ones like grape.

The company has partnered with TIFF, making thousands of popcorn bags for attendees of the film festival.

In their farewell post, Toronto Popcorn Company also shouted out their team and landlord, who they said had their backs when they needed it most.

"There are better days ahead, that we know for sure, and we hope that we get to share it with you again when the time comes," said TPC.

You can still find their popcorn at a slew of retailers including at Saks Fifth Avenue, Fresh N Wild, and Union Mercado. The store's second location in the Beaches at 1948 Queen St. East will also remain open.