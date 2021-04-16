Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 3 hours ago
bettys east toronto

Toronto Irish pub closing and will be transformed into something different

An Irish pub in Toronto is transforming into something a little different, ushering in a new chapter for a community hub that's been around for over a decade.

The former Ceili Cottage, an Irish pub that was known for live music and expertly shucked oysters, was around for 10 years before being taken over by some former staff members and transformed into The Burren, an extremely similar concept that kept the Irish theme, the oysters and the Guinness flowing.

Now, it's closing to become Betty's East, an outpost of the King East (and not Irish) pub Betty's.

CoMMO (Community of Menus & Meals Online), which was already operating as a pop-up out of the original Betty's, has opened up a second location next to the Burren.

CoMMO is a kitchen and marketplace selling hot and frozen takeout meals as well as beer and wine.

The restaurant space has a large patio out front, and Betty's East is planning to serve brunch there on the weekends when restrictions ease up.

Hector Vasquez

