Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
ceili cottage toronto

The Ceili Cottage is shutting down

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy

Before the month is up, one of Toronto’s favourite Irish pubs, The Ceili Cottage, will close its doors.

In business for a decade, the pub was known for masterfully shucked oysters and an amazing patio that even hosted a yurt in winter at one time.

Though the last service will be on October 27, owner Patrick McMurray says this is in no way the end for him.

The cost of the lease and higher business taxes are the reason behind the closure, but it’s possible McMurray will open a new business somewhere just down the road.

However, he’s also not ruling out the west side.

All in all, this big decision is the beloved bar owner’s personal choice, and clears the way for bigger and better things to come.

Pub-goers of Toronto, don’t despair: hopefully we won’t have to go without seeing McMurray’s smiling face behind a bar for long.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

10 new and trendy restaurants in Toronto you don't want to miss

The Ceili Cottage is shutting down

100 essential cheap eats in Toronto you need to try

Toronto Food Events: Cask Days, Soup Festival, Taste of Korea, Hoppy Holidays

This new Toronto restaurant has built in tabletop storage for phones

Cannabis edibles in Canada are going to have to wait

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Bombay Roti, Morellina's, Mr. Flamingo, Black Lab Brewing

Elton John went for burgers at the Senator in Toronto