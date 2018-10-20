The Ceili Cottage is shutting down

Before the month is up, one of Toronto’s favourite Irish pubs, The Ceili Cottage, will close its doors.

In business for a decade, the pub was known for masterfully shucked oysters and an amazing patio that even hosted a yurt in winter at one time.

Though the last service will be on October 27, owner Patrick McMurray says this is in no way the end for him.

The cost of the lease and higher business taxes are the reason behind the closure, but it’s possible McMurray will open a new business somewhere just down the road.

However, he’s also not ruling out the west side.

All in all, this big decision is the beloved bar owner’s personal choice, and clears the way for bigger and better things to come.

Pub-goers of Toronto, don’t despair: hopefully we won’t have to go without seeing McMurray’s smiling face behind a bar for long.