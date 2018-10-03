Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
oysters toronto

The Best Oysters in Toronto

Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The best oysters in Toronto bring a little taste of the sea to this lakeside town. The places that serve them well know how to properly source, shuck, and accompany these delicacies.

Here are the best oysters in Toronto.

Rodney's Oyster House
1

Rodney's Oyster House

Each day there are anywhere from nine to 26 varieties of West coast, East coast, Japanese or European oysters on the menu at this King West seafood institution, usually priced at an average of $3.

Oyster Boy
2

Oyster Boy

You can not only eat, but also learn how to shuck oysters from the fine folks at this West Queen West bar. Sourced directly from East and West coast harvesters, the selection changes daily but you can expect to sample varieties like Cascumpec Bay, Colville Bay, Malpeque, St. Simon, La Caraquette, Black Pearl, Beach Angel and Kusshi.

Diana's Seafood Oyster Bar
3

Diana's Seafood Oyster Bar

East and West Coast varieties of oysters available at Scarborough and Markham locations of this decades-old seafood shrine include Fanny Bay, Malpeque, Kusshi, French Kiss, Lucky Lime and Pacific Tiger.

The Chase Fish & Oyster
4

The Chase Fish & Oyster

This Financial District powerhouse pairs oysters with crudo, clams, shrimp and crab as part of elaborate $150 platters.

Ceili Cottage
5

Ceili Cottage

The proprietor of this Leslieville Irish pub is an international oyster shucking champion who’s written a book using his expertise, and people head here from all around to try Irish and PEI oysters when available. You can also take out unshucked oysters.

Pearl Diver
6

Pearl Diver

Once operated by the current Ceili Cottage owner, the shucking legacy of this place on Adelaide near Jarvis lives on with late night oysters for $20 a dozen after 10 p.m.

Nome Izakaya
7

Nome Izakaya

Don Mills and North York locations of this Japanese sharing restaurant serves Fanny Bay, Malpeque, French Kiss, Kusshi and Belon oysters by the piece, half dozen or dozen.

Bar Neon
8

Bar Neon

It doesn’t get much better than daily happy hour buck-a-shuck deals on oysters out on the patio at this Bloordale bar, usually fresh-shucked Malpeques with the simple accompaniments: lemon, mignonette and horseradish.

Honest Weight
9

Honest Weight

Part fish counter, part restaurant, you can pick your oysters right out of the case at this cozy seafood restaurant in the Junction to go or to stay.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Bar Neon. Additional photos by Hector Vasquez, jaycee.tran, samanthadjb, lindsayrae

The Best Oysters in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

Join the conversation Load comments

The Best Oysters in Toronto

Leaflet | © Mapbox © OpenStreetMap Improve this map

You might also like...

The Best Fish Stores in Toronto

The Best Seafood Restaurants in Toronto

Latest in Best of Toronto

The Best Oysters in Toronto

The Best Hotel Restaurants in Toronto

The Best Afternoon Tea in Toronto

The Best Fish Stores in Toronto

The Best Pizza Slice in Toronto

The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich in Toronto

The Best Banh Mi in Toronto

The Best Musical Instrument Stores in Toronto