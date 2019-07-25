Hundreds line up for opening of Tim Hortons' new innovation cafe at 130 King in Toronto

The lineup for the new Tim Horton's innovation cafe stretches down the hallway of the 130 King West Exchange Tower and continues out the door of the building.

Hundreds are waiting to purchase their first variety of “Dream Donuts” or built – not blended – iced capps.

There’s a huge line of people waiting to get in to the world’s first Tim Hortons Innovation Cafe in Toronto #timhortons #timhortons130 #Toronto pic.twitter.com/fvJDv6yDbO — blogTO (@blogTO) July 25, 2019

Despite that the line up is long, it is an orderly single file in typical Canadian fashion. There is no pushing or shoving. People are even giving each other space.

Tim Hortons' grand opening would have a classically Canadian line up.

There's another Tim Hortons 100m away from there. Our need to queue must boggle other peoples' minds. — Eric Dillane (@Tor_Grit) July 25, 2019

The wait is moving swiftly. The cafe is spacious and can accommodate up to 140 people. Those who were already grabbing their coffees just after the ribbon was cut at 8 a.m. only waited about half an hour.

Now we'll just have to see how Torontonians review an upscale version of a double double.