Eat & Drink
Hannah Alberga
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
tim hortons innovation

Hundreds line up for opening of Tim Hortons' new innovation cafe at 130 King in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Hannah Alberga
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The lineup for the new Tim Horton's innovation cafe stretches down the hallway of the 130 King West Exchange Tower and continues out the door of the building.

Hundreds are waiting to purchase their first variety of “Dream Donuts” or built – not blended – iced capps.

Despite that the line up is long, it is an orderly single file in typical Canadian fashion. There is no pushing or shoving. People are even giving each other space.

Tim Hortons' grand opening would have a classically Canadian line up.

The wait is moving swiftly. The cafe is spacious and can accommodate up to 140 people. Those who were already grabbing their coffees just after the ribbon was cut at 8 a.m. only waited about half an hour.

Now we'll just have to see how Torontonians review an upscale version of a double double.

Lead photo by

Hannah Alberga

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Hundreds line up for opening of Tim Hortons' new innovation cafe at 130 King in Toronto

Toronto Restaurant Openings: Ooshee Oven, Cocoon Coffee, Les Epicureans, Topol Sandwich

Beyond Meat bacon could be coming to Toronto soon

The number 2 ranked bar in the world is coming to Toronto

Toronto pizza chain Pizzaiolo is getting a total makeover

The 10 nerdiest date night bars and restaurants in Toronto

Toronto is getting an indoor golf bar where you can also smash things

The top 5 patios on St. Clair West