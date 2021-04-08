Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 26 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
benihana toronto

Legendary teppanyaki restaurant has closed after 48 years in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 26 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Toronto's outpost of the world famous restaurant Benihana has shuttered its doors for good after 48 years of hibachi dinner theatre. 

The Benihana located in Toronto's Fairmont Royal York hotel is now permanently closed. It marks the closure of Canada's only Benihana. 

Neither the international Japanese restaurant brand nor Fairmont Royal York were available to comment on why one of Toronto's most iconic dining destinations has called it quits after nearly half a decade.  

Benihana first opened in Toronto's historic hotel in the summer of 1973, nearly a decade after founder Hiroaki "Rocky" Aoki (Steve and Devon's dad) wowed New York with its first taste of Japanese teppanyaki.

The original four-table restaurant, Benihana of Tokyo, became a cultural phenom, attracting clients like Muhammad Ali and members of the Beatles. 

There are now hundreds of similar restaurants worldwide, including copycats (looking at you, Montreal), but Benihana was the brand that paved the way for the knife-spinning theatrics and mid-air chops now synonymous with tourists' teppanyaki. 

Benihana still operates scores of franchises in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Brazil, though the status of those depend on when global citizens will be able to dine habachi-side again.

Lead photo by

Chandler Fashion Centre of Benihana Arizona

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Legendary teppanyaki restaurant has closed after 48 years in Toronto

Canadian pizza chain opens first Toronto location

Chef laid off from top Toronto restaurant now has her own curbside Portuguese project

Toronto restaurant locked out by landlord who says they owe $20K in rent

Toronto non-profit worker has started a homemade peanut butter business

Ontario restaurants say patio closures cost the industry more than $100 million

Famous Taiwanese chicken chain permanently closes flagship location in Toronto

Toronto couple puts life savings into Filipino burger business inspired by their daughter