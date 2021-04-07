Toronto restaurant locked out by landlord who says they owe $20K in rent

A Toronto restaurant has been locked out by their landlord with a notice posted on their door saying tenancy has been terminated and they owe $20,000 in rent.

Love Chix posted a photo of the notice, dated Apr. 5, to their Instagram on Apr. 6 in order to "get this out there before things get too intense."

Run by Paul Marshall and Punit Sehgal, the restaurant is known for making some fine rotisserie chicken and some of the city's best butter chicken and fried chicken, and normally has a lively outdoor patio at their original Junction Triangle location. They've also expanded with an Assembly Chef's Hall location.

"If anyone walks by and reads this just know we are trying to work things out and have never missed a day's rent," reads the caption of the Instagram post.

Their landlord Joseph Melo, who signed the notice, stands by his claims, however.

"I believe that if proof or evidence exists that I have acted inappropriately then it should be brought to light," Melo tells blogTO.

"If, however, the tenant has failed as I am claiming to not have paid their rent, then that too can be raised in a proper forum."

Marshall and Sehgal declined to provide further comment when contacted by blogTO.