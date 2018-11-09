Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted an hour ago
butter chicken toronto

The Best Butter Chicken in Toronto

The best butter chicken in Toronto is Indian comfort food worth craving all day long. This rich chicken dish has origins in Delhi's famous Moti Mahal restaurant, but the signature creamy tomato sauce of butter chicken has become compulsory order with rice or fresh naan worldwide.

Here is the best butter chicken in Toronto.

Banjara
1

Banjara

Walk just west of Christie Pits Park and expect the scent of delicious Indian food wafting through the air. You can get this venerable butter chicken as its own serving or with one of Banjara's famous chicken thalis.

Lahore Tikka House
2

Lahore Tikka House

This doozy of a restaurant in Little India serves a rich and creamy butter chicken amidst the hustle and bustle, with naan of course. This spot has been operating for decades so you know they're doing something right.

Pukka
3

Pukka

If you're looking for a fancier destination to dine on Indian street food and big feasts, head to this St. Clair West spot, which is perfect for any special occasion. Winos can pair their butter chicken with a glass from their extensive wine list.

Butter Chicken Factory
4

Butter Chicken Factory

I mean, it's in the name. There are plenty of other delicious dishes at this Cabbagetown restaurant too, but this spot makes a particularly mean butter chicken. Using a special recipe with korma paste, expect their version of the dish to have an extra special flavour.

Tich Indian
5

Tich Indian

This relaxed, contemporary restaurant on Lakeshore West is one of the best places in Etobicoke to grab this popular chicken dish. Meat is simmered in rich makhani gravy (the aromatic butter tomato sauce) and makes the perfect accompaniment to some dip-able naan.

Lageez
6

Lageez

Tucked away in a Scarborough strip mall, this Northern Indian restaurant on Pharmacy is serving up some incredible butter chicken. What canned tomatoes? Lageez's affordable bowl of creamy chicken sauce uses pure fresh tomatoes for every serving.

Indilicious
7

Indilicious

It's definitely cozy in this Junction restaurant, which serves food from all over India. Their butter chicken is cooked from scratch with big chunks of boneless chicken, marinaded in yogurt with garam masala and creamy tomato sauce—yum.

Love Chix
8

Love Chix

Roasted chicken is the speciality of this Junction Triangle restaurant, which brings a mixed dinner menu of burgers and crispy porchetta. It's not Indian-focused, but the butter chicken here is a standout, especially when spices are being shipped directly from India.

The Copper Chimney
9

The Copper Chimney

This restaurant at Avenue and Lawrence looks a little old school, but their butter chicken is pretty timeless. Their creamy orange sauce comes in a bowl with a side of rice, or in a larger portion arriving in a copper bowl that adds to the entire experience.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns, @ritaxxlu of Banjara, @lahoretikkahouse, @heman_chew of Pukka, @fattiesnation of Butter Chicken Factory, Eric Fong of The Copper Chimney

