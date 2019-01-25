Best of Toronto
biryani toronto

The Best Biryani in Toronto

The best biryani in Toronto is the aromatic stuff mixed rice dreams are made of. Whether you’re looking for Hyderbadi or Mughlai-style, there’s no shortage of biryani styles to explore at these Indian, Pakistani, and Sri Lankan restaurants around the city.

Here's the best biryani in Toronto.

Silver Spoon
1

Silver Spoon

Cheap, quick, and delicious, the Scarborough location of this popular catering chain by Sheppard and McCowan has six types of biryani. For the size, it’s a steal: the most expensive mutton biryani is only $8.99.

Bawarchi Biryanis
2

Bawarchi Biryanis

Think you're a biryani expert? Just wait until you see the menu of over 30 types at this sprawling restaurant on Warden. The first Canadian location of the American brand, Bawarchi doesn’t play around with its spices.

Mantra
3

Mantra

The hospitality group behind The Host does it again with yet another elegant Indian restaurant, this time at the Shops at Don Mills. Their chicken biryani comes covered with a layer of naan in a piping clay pot. Cut it open for steaming slow-cooked chicken on basmati rice.

Khau Gully
4

Khau Gully

Traditional eats done really well are on the menu at this Yonge and Eglinton eatery. Their chicken dum biryani comes served on a flame to keep it warm before slicing it open for the saffron-flavoured rice.

Gasa Restaurant
5

Gasa Restaurant

The Shanmuganandam family has been running this strip mall spot on New Delhi Drive in Markham since 1992. Their secret biryani sauce is what makes these super affordable styrofoam portions so good.

Canbe Foods
6

Canbe Foods

Easily one of the most popular South Asian takeout spots in the city, this hot table and bulk store on Ellesmere serves up some succulent tandoori chicken. Getting a piece to go with your tasty box of biryani is highly recommended.

Lahore Tikka House
7

Lahore Tikka House

This Little India stalwart is constantly overflowing with diners looking to devour tasty South Asian eats. Head to the first or second floors to gorge on eight different types of biryani served on hot plates.

Banjara
8

Banjara

An Annex favourite (though they also have a location at Eglinton) this cozy spot right by Christie Pits Park has a few different options of basmati rice served with nuts and spices. The goat biryani is a favourite, as is a classic chicken cooked with herbs.

Cumin Kitchen
9

Cumin Kitchen

Cumin brings high quality Indian cuisine to the Danforth by Coxwell station. Order pressure-cooked meats cooked with basmati rice from their open kitchen in the back.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns at Khau Gully. Remaining photos by @janvi09 of Silver Spoon, @foodie.dori of Lahore Tikka House, @jase.c of Banjara, JP Warren of Cumin Kitchen

The Best Biryani in Toronto

