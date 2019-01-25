The Best Biryani in Toronto
The best biryani in Toronto is the aromatic stuff mixed rice dreams are made of. Whether you’re looking for Hyderbadi or Mughlai-style, there’s no shortage of biryani styles to explore at these Indian, Pakistani, and Sri Lankan restaurants around the city.
Here's the best biryani in Toronto.
Jesse Milns at Khau Gully. Remaining photos by @janvi09 of Silver Spoon, @foodie.dori of Lahore Tikka House, @jase.c of Banjara, JP Warren of Cumin Kitchen
Join the conversation Load comments