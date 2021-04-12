The Best Dosa in Toronto
The best dosa in Toronto are the savoury, delicate vegan crepes eaten across South Asia, rolled and served on trays of sambars, chutneys and other spicy sides. There’s a multitude of dosa types to try, from sada to mysore, and sizes that range from standard half moons to cones as long as your arm.
Here are the best dosa in Toronto.
There are over 30 types of buttery dosas available at this humble takeout spot on McNicoll Avenue. Owners Ram Ramapthy and head cook Elisha are serving these delicious and affordable crepes with sides of chutney and sambar sauce. They also make and sell their own dosa batter if you want to try making them at home.
This popular takeout spot for samosas, roti, and biryani also makes some mean (and massive) dosa. Visit this 20,000-square-foot shop at Ellesmere Road for a daily selection of dosa. Canbe has been around since 1994, when Charles Antony launched Canbe in Markham with roti as his only product.
Hector Vasquez of Canbe. Additional photos by Joey Ma of Saravan Bhavan, Unnat Tank of Niligiris, @letsfuckingeat of Anjappar Chettinad
Join the conversation Load comments