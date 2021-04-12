Best of Toronto
Dosa Toronto

The Best Dosa in Toronto

The best dosa in Toronto are the savoury, delicate vegan crepes eaten across South Asia, rolled and served on trays of sambars, chutneys and other spicy sides. There’s a multitude of dosa types to try, from sada to mysore, and sizes that range from standard half moons to cones as long as your arm. 

Here are the best dosa in Toronto.
 

South Indian Dosa Mahal
1

South Indian Dosa Mahal

This Bloordale staple has been serving a long list of fermented rice and lentil dosas filled with spicy mysore for over a decade. Not only has Dosa Mahal survived a fire and a tumultuous landlord dispute, they've even managed to open another location on Roncesvalles.

Udupi Palace
2

Udupi Palace

Little India’s subterranean go-to for vegetarian eats offers an array of unique shapes of dosas. There are giant paper masala dosas rolled in cones, paneer versions flattened and chopped up into smaller pieces and onion rava dosas served in rectangles, to name just a few.

Saravanaa Bhavan Scarborough
3

Saravanaa Bhavan Scarborough

It’s been 30 years since Toronto got its first outpost of this vegetarian Indian chain. Order from this long-running restaurant at Woodside Square, which offers daily specials on dosas. They have over 25 types available, including one spread with kara podi.

Babu
4

Babu

Head to Markham or Scarborough locations for Sri Lankan and Indian eats. You’ll find dosa from either country here, with the Sri Lankan dosa being a smaller, rounder variety with a fluffier texture. Indian versions have potato and lentil fillings with buttery outsides.

Nilgiris
5

Nilgiris

The Markham McNicoll Centre is home to this South Indian restaurant offering 10 types of dosas. Fermented rice and lentils make the usual base for these crepes, with extra ingredients like ghee or mysore with onions. They also have mini crepes when you want something bite-sized.

Ruchi Takeout
6

Ruchi Takeout

There are over 30 types of buttery dosas available at this humble takeout spot on McNicoll Avenue. Owners Ram Ramapthy and head cook Elisha are serving these delicious and affordable crepes with sides of chutney and sambar sauce. They also make and sell their own dosa batter if you want to try making them at home.

Canbe Foods
7

Canbe Foods

This popular takeout spot for samosas, roti, and biryani also makes some mean (and massive) dosa. Visit this 20,000-square-foot shop at Ellesmere Road for a daily selection of dosa. Canbe has been around since 1994, when Charles Antony launched Canbe in Markham with roti as his only product.

Karaikudi
8

Karaikudi

It’s been over a decade since Karaikudi started serving its crepes from its massive restaurant on Kennedy Road. Ghee, cheese, spicy minced mutton and masala are a few filling options from their list of homey dosas.

Anjappar Chettinad
9

Anjappar Chettinad

First established in Chennai in 1964, this Indian chain has expanded with numerous global locations, including this one on Eglinton Ave. East. Their dosas supplement some of their more famous signature dishes like chicken milagu varuval and mutton biryani.

Hector Vasquez of Canbe. Additional photos by Joey Ma of Saravan Bhavan, Unnat Tank of Niligiris, @letsfuckingeat of Anjappar Chettinad

