The Best Indian Buffet in Toronto
The best Indian buffets are glorious AYCE meals of butter chicken, naan, and veggie korma. Lunch hour is the best time to head over to these generous feasts, which go the whole nine yards from appetizers to desserts.
Here are the best Indian buffets in Toronto.
This cozy Indian favourite on Queen West runs their lunch buffet from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every day. It's more expensive than some other options, but given the location that's no surprise. For just under $16 you can pick from their piles of fresh naan, curries, and eight types of dessert.
Sitting by Hwy 7 and Finch, this sprawling restaurant has an impressive selection of Indian cuisines with tons of vegetarian options. Lunch buffets are just $10 and weekend dinners just $14.99—a total steal given the number of dishes for offer, ranging from North to South Indian and Gujarati-style food too.
If you're a fan of idlis (steamed rice cakes) this South Indian restaurant is your spot. Whether you're in Brampton or by their location off Markham Road, you can hit up their busy buffet from Friday to Sunday for just $14.99. You'll get $2 off your meal if you don't waste any food, so really the total comes to $12.99.
This 5,500 square-foot restaurant sitting on Kennedy Road has your whole range of lunchtime chutneys, naan, and dosa for around $15 during the week. It's pretty spacious in here so you likely won't have to wait for a table before jumping out the seat to gorge on hot dosa and other South Indian favourites.
It's all Karala cuisine at this restaurant on Kennedy Road. Their lunch buffet is just $12, divided into apps, rice and curries, soups, daal and desserts. If you're not familiar with Indian food it might be hard to get around given there are no signs indicating what's what, but it doesn't matter much when everything tastes good.
Hector Vasquez of Kairali, Raja Adhikari of Little India, Doris Chu of Desi Spice, Mike Hilario of Aroma, @flavoursinthe6ix of Saravanaa Bhavan, Guna Chand Thota of The Nilgiris, @coupleofsecrets of Karaikudi, Ranju Devasia of 309 Dhaba, Bryan Tam of Anjappar Chettinad
