Best of Toronto
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
indian buffet toronto

The Best Indian Buffet in Toronto

The best Indian buffets are glorious AYCE meals of butter chicken, naan, and veggie korma. Lunch hour is the best time to head over to these generous feasts, which go the whole nine yards from appetizers to desserts. 

Here are the best Indian buffets in Toronto. 

Little India
1

Little India

This cozy Indian favourite on Queen West runs their lunch buffet from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. every day. It's more expensive than some other options, but given the location that's no surprise. For just under $16 you can pick from their piles of fresh naan, curries, and eight types of dessert.

Desi Spice
2

Desi Spice

Sitting by Hwy 7 and Finch, this sprawling restaurant has an impressive selection of Indian cuisines with tons of vegetarian options. Lunch buffets are just $10 and weekend dinners just $14.99—a total steal given the number of dishes for offer, ranging from North to South Indian and Gujarati-style food too.

Aroma Indian Cuisine
3

Aroma Indian Cuisine

To add a little elegance to your hour of gluttony, this King West buffet right across from TIFF provides a white tablecloth experience to go with a $15.95 lunch buffet, offered on both weekdays and weekends.

Saravanaa Bhavan (Scarborough)
4

Saravanaa Bhavan (Scarborough)

It's unlimited dosa and poori at this Woodside Square restaurant, so you really can't go wrong here. This longtime Indian spot has another location in Mississauga too, but the Scarborough location offers weekday and weekend buffets as well as on stat holidays.

309 Dhaba
5

309 Dhaba

The AYCE lunch buffet at this King West restaurant boasts over 60 items, with a good number of classics like chicken tandoori, dal, and veggie options for $14.95. On weekends, their brunch buffet includes some extra options like made to order crepes and omelettes.

Nilgiris
6

Nilgiris

If you're a fan of idlis (steamed rice cakes) this South Indian restaurant is your spot. Whether you're in Brampton or by their location off Markham Road, you can hit up their busy buffet from Friday to Sunday for just $14.99. You'll get $2 off your meal if you don't waste any food, so really the total comes to $12.99.

Karaikudi
7

Karaikudi

This 5,500 square-foot restaurant sitting on Kennedy Road has your whole range of lunchtime chutneys, naan, and dosa for around $15 during the week. It's pretty spacious in here so you likely won't have to wait for a table before jumping out the seat to gorge on hot dosa and other South Indian favourites.

Anjappar Chettinad
8

Anjappar Chettinad

Head to any of Anjappar's three locations in the GTA for their $15 lunch buffets with tables of fresh naan. They also offer buffets during breakfast on weekends for $12.99, with tasty puri, idli, dosa, and coffee too.

Kairali
9

Kairali

It's all Karala cuisine at this restaurant on Kennedy Road. Their lunch buffet is just $12, divided into apps, rice and curries, soups, daal and desserts. If you're not familiar with Indian food it might be hard to get around given there are no signs indicating what's what, but it doesn't matter much when everything tastes good.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez of Kairali, Raja Adhikari of Little India, Doris Chu of Desi Spice,  Mike Hilario of Aroma, @flavoursinthe6ix of Saravanaa Bhavan, Guna Chand Thota of The Nilgiris, @coupleofsecrets of Karaikudi, Ranju Devasia of 309 Dhaba, Bryan Tam of Anjappar Chettinad

