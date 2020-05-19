This is what's open in Toronto right now

What is open in Toronto right now is significantly changing each week as restrictions are being slowly lifted. We have officially entered Stage 1 of the provinces reopening and every couple of weeks we can expect life inching closer to normalcy.

Currently, the following types of businesses, facilities, and services are open during this time likely with shortened hours.

Food, drink and other vices

Restaurants offering takeout or delivery

Grocery stores

Bulk food stores

Convenience stores

The LCBO

The Beer Store

Craft beer stores

Craft distilleries

Cannabis stores

Pharmacies

Retail stores

Outdoors and recreation

City parks

Provincial parks

Mount Pleasant Cemetery

Golf courses

Marinas and boat clubs

Private parks and campgrounds

Consumer and business services

Banks

Car dealerships

Funeral services

Gas stations

Hotels

Laundromats and dry cleaners

Lawn care services

Mail services

Veterinary services

Businesses that board animals

Animal and pet care services

Cleaning and maintenance services

Non-essential construction

Other

TTC

GO Train and UP Express

Toronto Pearson International Airport

Sports team training facilities

Media operations

Surgeries

In-person counselling

Some specific retailers that are currently open include

Best Buy

Canadian Tire

Dollarama

Home Depot

Home Hardware

RONA

Walmart

Sport Chek

Indigo

The following businesses, facilities, and services still remained closed

There's still no certainty on exactly how long these closures will go on for but it will still be some time before things get fully back to normal.