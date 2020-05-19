This is what's open in Toronto right now

What is open in Toronto right now is significantly changing each week as restrictions are being slowly lifted. We have officially entered Stage 1 of the provinces reopening and every couple of weeks we can expect life inching closer to normalcy.
Currently, the following types of businesses, facilities, and services are open during this time likely with shortened hours.
Food, drink and other vices
Retail stores
Outdoors and recreation
Consumer and business services
- Banks
- Car dealerships
- Funeral services
- Gas stations
- Hotels
- Laundromats and dry cleaners
- Lawn care services
- Mail services
- Veterinary services
- Businesses that board animals
- Animal and pet care services
- Cleaning and maintenance services
- Non-essential construction
Other
- TTC
- GO Train and UP Express
- Toronto Pearson International Airport
- Sports team training facilities
- Media operations
- Surgeries
- In-person counselling
Some specific retailers that are currently open include
- Best Buy
- Canadian Tire
- Dollarama
- Home Depot
- Home Hardware
- RONA
- Walmart
- Sport Chek
- Indigo
The following businesses, facilities, and services still remained closed
There's still no certainty on exactly how long these closures will go on for but it will still be some time before things get fully back to normal.