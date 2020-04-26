City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ontario schools open date

Ontario schools will officially remain closed until at least May 31

City
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce has provided an update on the state of school closures across the province, as promised late last week — though the "clarity" many were expecting to come with said announcement has yet to materialize, it seems. 

In a statement issued on Sunday, Lecce confirmed that all publicly-funded schools in Ontario would remain closed until at least May 31 on account of the ongoing pandemic.

Premier Doug Ford told reporters on April 14 that students wouldn't be going back to school on May 4 as planned in light of his emergency order extension, though he could not say whether or not the academic year would be cancelled outright.

"School will not be going back on May the 4th and [Minister of Education Stephen Lecce] will be talking further on this in the next couple of days," said Ford during a press conference at the time.

"But just to confirm students will not be going back on May the 4th. That does not mean the year is cancelled."

When pressed on the issue a few days ago, Ford once again reiterated that Lecce would soon provide more clarity to parents, teachers and kids who've been blindly trying to prepare for the months ahead without knowing when or if school would come back this year, and for how long.

The education minister's highly-anticipated announcement proved disappointing to many, however, when it dropped this afternoon.

"We will do whatever it takes to keep our students safe," said Lecce, quite vaguely, on Sunday when unveiling his ministry's next steps.

"The government is taking a careful approach which provides our medical experts the time to review the modelling and make the best decision for the safety of our students and the future of learning."

While Lecce did state that schools would remain closed until May 31 on the advice of Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health, neither he nor his ministry answered the burning question of whether or not school would be cancelled for the year.

"The ministry continues to monitor the evolving situation and if necessary, the closure may be extended further to protect the health and safety of Ontario's school communities," reads the announcement, which champions the province's comprehensive new Learn at Home portal.

"Regardless of what transpires over the coming weeks, Ontario's students will be able to complete their school year with confidence," said Lecce.

Whether that happens online or in person remains to be seen, but the announcement does state that if schools are permitted to reopen, teachers would be given access to their classrooms on May 29 to prepare for whatever is left of the academic year.

Lead photo by

Terry Alexander

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Ontario schools will officially remain closed until at least May 31

New cases of COVID-19 continue to decrease in Ontario

Hundreds of taxis are now sitting idle in Toronto as demand for rides evaporates

Controversial cannabis store opens in the heart of Kensington Market

Reckless yahoos protest at Queen's Park in Toronto to end the shutdown

Doug Ford announces pay raise for essential frontline workers in Ontario

Ontario reports big drop in number of daily confirmed COVID-19 cases

Province gives green light for community gardens to operate in Toronto