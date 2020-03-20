City
Ontario just launched an online learning program for students stuck at home

Public schools across province will be closed for two weeks starting March 23. But according to experts, that closure will likely last until the end of the school year or longer. 

Ontario has yet to suspend classes indefinitely as Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia have done, but the government just announced a virtual platform for students called Learn At Home

The website was announced Friday by Premier Doug Ford, Education Minister Stephen Lecce and Health Minister Christine Elliott following  last week's decision to suspend public schools until April 5. 

Designed for students between kindergarten up to grade 12, Learn At Home provides math and literacy activities in both English and French. 

"While these materials do not replace what students have been learning at school, during this unusual time, these at-home activities offer quick and easy access to some of Ontario’s best online kindergarten to grade 12 learning resources," notes the new website.

Some of the website's programming includes content from TVO, offering online games for kids up to grade 6 and one-on-one support from Ontario Certified Teachers from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays. 

There are also guides and activities for parents and caregivers to do with their wards.

"Elementary resources are designed to help young students learn at home with interactive activities that encourage participation through entertaining and stimulating digital content," said the province in a statement

"High school content was designed with a focus on STEM courses and ensure core competencies and skills are reinforced."

Students who don't have access to internet won't be able to benefit from the new program, nor will those with special needs, which has put Learn At Home under fire from some educators on social media.

Major colleges and universities have also cancelled in-person classes since last week, and have indicated they don't intend to reopen for several months at least.

