Ontario just closed all sports fields, beaches and outdoor recreational facilities in the entire province

After a frustrating weekend in Toronto where people flocked to sports fields and public parks despite directives to stay home and practice social distancing, the Ontario government lowered the boom and ordered the immediate closure of all outdoor sports fields, beaches and recreation facilities in the province.

While parks and playgrounds had previously been closed in the city of Toronto five days ago, it seemed many residents in the city didn't get the memo and flocked outdoors this weekend as the temperatures heated up.

In a statement released to the media Monday evening, Premier Doug Ford said "I made a commitment to be open and upfront about what we need to do as a province to beat this virus. Based on the best medical advice available, we are taking further steps today...by closing outdoor recreational amenities, like sports fields and playgrounds."

The list of closures covered under this action includes communal or shared, public or private, outdoor recreational amenities everywhere in Ontario, including but not limited to the following:

playgrounds

sports fields

basketball and tennis courts

off-leash dog parks

beaches

skateboard and BMX parks

picnic areas

outdoor community gardens

park shelters

outdoor exercise equipment

condo parks and gardens

other outdoor recreational amenities

Green spaces in parks, trails, ravines and conservation areas that aren't already closed would remain open for walkthrough access, but the government says individuals must maintain the safe physical distance of at least two metres apart from others if they use them.