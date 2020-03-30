City
Staff
Posted 56 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
ontario closed

Ontario just closed all sports fields, beaches and outdoor recreational facilities in the entire province

City
Staff
Posted 56 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

After a frustrating weekend in Toronto where people flocked to sports fields and public parks despite directives to stay home and practice social distancing, the Ontario government lowered the boom and ordered the immediate closure of all outdoor sports fields, beaches and recreation facilities in the province.

While parks and playgrounds had previously been closed in the city of Toronto five days ago, it seemed many residents in the city didn't get the memo and flocked outdoors this weekend as the temperatures heated up.

In a statement released to the media Monday evening, Premier Doug Ford said "I made a commitment to be open and upfront about what we need to do as a province to beat this virus. Based on the best medical advice available, we are taking further steps today...by closing outdoor recreational amenities, like sports fields and playgrounds."

The list of closures covered under this action includes communal or shared, public or private, outdoor recreational amenities everywhere in Ontario, including but not limited to the following:

  • playgrounds
  • sports fields
  • basketball and tennis courts
  • off-leash dog parks
  • beaches
  • skateboard and BMX parks
  • picnic areas
  • outdoor community gardens
  • park shelters
  • outdoor exercise equipment
  • condo parks and gardens
  • other outdoor recreational amenities

Green spaces in parks, trails, ravines and conservation areas that aren't already closed would remain open for walkthrough access, but the government says individuals must maintain the safe physical distance of at least two metres apart from others if they use them.

Lead photo by

Clement Lo

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Ontario just closed all sports fields, beaches and outdoor recreational facilities in the entire province

8 Toronto Public Health employees just tested positive for COVID-19

Toronto confirms 50 new COVID-19 cases bringing total to 591

Toronto college donates much-needed medical supplies to local hospitals

Toronto healthcare workers are still paying for parking at local hospitals

Ontario will remain under a state of emergency until at least April 14

Fatal car crash at Exhibition Place sends smoke billowing over Toronto

An alarming number of ICU beds in Ontario hospitals now have COVID-19 patients