City
Amy Carlberg
Posted 12 minutes ago
toronto closed

10 notable Toronto businesses that closed in July

Businesses that closed in Toronto this July run the gamut from a burrito place to a vintage fashion store, a glasses shop, a reputed venue and several options for vegetarian. We’ll miss them, but can’t wait to see what takes the place of some favourites.

Here are the most notable businesses that closed in Toronto this July. 

Bang Bang Burrito

This Annex spot for late night poutine burritos didn’t last a year. 

Black Market

This Queen West rite of passage in the form of a clothing store closed down in the last few weeks of July to move across the street to 347 Queen West.

Cadillac Lounge

The final July 12 weekend for this adored Parkdale venue was a blowout, with tons of live performances.

Barwachi

The Scarborough location of this restaurant has turned into Charminar, but they’re eyeing other spots around town.

Vegetarian Haven

July 13 saw the end of one of Baldwin Village's best loved vegetarian restaurants after over 15 years in business. 

Satay Sate

This Indonesian restaurant closed their Yonge spot on July 17, but they can still be found elsewhere.

Diesel

Just a couple weeks into July Diesel's storefront at 92 Yorkville closed. 

Anthropologie

July 19 saw the demise of Anthropologie at 78 Yorkville in Toronto.

Wildfire

On July 21, this North York steakhouse closed its doors. 

Wheat Sheaf

One of Toronto's most historic bars on King West closed for extensive renovations this month.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Vegetarian Haven

