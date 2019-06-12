Fashion & Style
Hannah Alberga
Posted an hour ago
black market toronto

Black Market Vintage throwing massive sale as it shuts down Toronto store

Black Market Vinatge is known for their “$10 or less” policy. Tomorrow, they are dipping their prices to “$5 or less.”

It’s a special occasion.

The secondhand shop is throwing a closing sale before they pack up their longtime basement cave on Queen West. From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., they are having a vintage crawl.

The store isn’t moving far. The new location is another sprawling warehouse, just across the street at 347 Queen St. West.

The second store had a “soft launch” in the fall and already has loyal customers just based on word of mouth.

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

