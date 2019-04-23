Black Market Vintage is closing its basement location on Queen West

It's the end of an era for cheap threads and loud music in Toronto's Queen West neighbourhood with the departure of Black Market Vintage from its longtime basement bunker.

Known for pricing literally everything at "$10 or less," Black Market has been a go-to spot for bargain shoppers (and those who shun overpriced, mass-produced jawnz seen elsewhere on the strip) since 1998.

From rock tees, plaid shirts and and pre-loved denim to leather boots, belts, bags, hats, gloves and wigs, you'd be hard-pressed to find anywhere else downtown with everything you could possibly need jammed into one huge, yet cozy warehouse space.

It can be messy, at times, and chaotic — in a good way — with rock music constantly blaring overhead and a seemingly endless supply of new old things to rifle through everywhere.

That's what makes Black Market so damn unique and, likely, so near and dear to the hearts of Toronto's coolest people.

Sadly, the business is now clearing out from its home at 256 Queen St. West — but it won't be going far.

"Like its high energy, fast-paced atmosphere, this super-crew doesn't wait for the axe," reads a press release from Black Market's owners issued on Monday. "[We've] already got another sprawling warehouse space across the street at 347 Queen St. West, formerly the old upstairs Active Surplus, sans gorilla."

The space actually opened last fall in "soft launch" mode and has already built up a loyal customer base through word of mouth. By the end of June, it will come to replace Black Market completely, though it is unclear at this point if it will bear the same name.

Black Market's owners do, however, promise "the same great $10 value and product" along with some stock they've been "hiding in their warehouses for 30 years."