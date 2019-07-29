Anthropologie and Diesel just shut down their flagship stores in Toronto

As Yorkville continues to transform, some brands that have been there for a while are closing their doors.

Case in point: the Anthropologie store at 78 Yorkville Ave. closed on July 19 and Diesel closed its storefront at 92 Yorkville Ave. a week before that.

Both buildings are owned by First Capital Realty, which has been transforming Yorkville Ave. since it bought several buildings on the street.

The two retail locations opened their doors in 2009, which was before Yorkville Ave. was fully designated as a luxury retail destination. Still, both spaces were located at the base of luxury condominium towers.

Chanel, Brunello Cucinelli and Versace have all recently opened in the area, sitting alongside fellow high-end designers like Christian Louboutin, Off-White, Kiton, Richard Mille and Audemars Piguet.

A Stone Island flagship store is also set to open in the area this fall, and a controversial Goop pop-up space that opened at the base of the Hazelton Hotel is likely to extend its lease beyond September.

New tenants for the Anthropologie and Diesel locations have yet to be announced, but it's confirmed that Chanel will use about 1,000 square feet of the former Diesel space.

And if the high-end pattern continues, which it likely will, we'll soon see even more designer stores popping up in Yorkville.