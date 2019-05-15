Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop is opening a store in Toronto

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop is a controversial brand, but those who love it will be able to get their hands on it from a dedicated retail pop-up store north of the border at long last.

Goop is currently available at some locations in the city, including the Detox Market, but it will now (temporarily) find a home at its own Goop-branded store.

The Goop Pop-up MRKT will be found in Yorkville (of course) from June 7 to September 22, right inside the Hazelton Hotel.

It'll cover about 1,300 square feet, and carry products from various Goop lines, including home, fashion, wellness, and even some specialty options.

While the brand is often criticized for relying on unscientific pseudo-wellness tactics, there's no denying it has a fiercely loyal following.

Permanent locations of the brand have often followed pop-ups, so if you're looking to get your hands on that much-buzzed jade egg or a pack of those healing stickers, now's your chance.