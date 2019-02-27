Menswear brand Stone Island is opening a massive store in Toronto

Popular menswear brand Stone Island is opening its first Canadian brick-and-mortar this year, and—surprise, surprise—it's chosen Yorkville as home base for its massive new store.

The renowned Italian brand favoured by the likes of rap stars Drake and Stormzy is set to start selling its trademark military-inspired outerwear from a new commercial development at 102-108 Yorkville Avenue.

Spanning two floors, the 2,500-square-foot store will carry the brand's full collection of functional menswear and accessories.

There are several menswear stores in the city that have stocked Stone Island for years, including the newly-opened Haven and Neighbour.

The Italian line joins other bougie brands to launch flagships in the area, like Chanel next door, and other incoming luxury brands like Versace and Brunello Cucinelli, slated to open in a few months.