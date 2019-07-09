Eat & Drink
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 6 hours ago
wheat sheaf closing

The Wheat Sheaf is closing after 170 years in Toronto

One of Toronto's oldest existing bars is about to go the same way as every other business that's been kicking around the King West strip since 1849.

The Wheat Sheaf Tavern, a no-frills pub at the corner of King and Bathurst, is set to undergo extensive renovations in the coming months. As such, the bar in its current form will close down.

A re-opening date has yet to be determined and all current staff have been laid off.

Bartender Tommy Marshall confirmed by phone on Tuesday that the historic watering hole will celebrate its last day on July 14. It will be closed for at least two months and it is not yet clear if it will still be called the Wheat Sheaf.

"From what I've heard through the grapevine, they want to make it like, a lot nicer, but still keep a rustic old school vibe," said Marshall of the owners' intentions. "That's basically as much information as anyone knows."

With the slow, but steady expansion of King West's club district in their direction, it makes sense that the Sheaf would want to polish up. As far as longtime customers and staff know, the bar hasn't seen thorough renovations since at least 1995.

That said, the place always seems slammed with people — which begs the question: Do we really need another bougie resto-lounge for tourists in downtown Toronto?

I suppose we'll find out after the 170-year-old sports bar gets a chic, King West makeover.

